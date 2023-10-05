Jack Neo to direct and star in Money No Enough 3, Mark Lee and Henry Thia returning

Veteran director Jack Neo is gearing up for a new instalment of his hit franchise, Money No Enough. Titled Money No Enough 3, the movie marks the first film by HiJack Pictures, a joint venture between regional movie distributor Clover Films and Jack's own J Team Productions that was established in 2022.

Jack will be directing, producing and starring in the movie which will also feature actors Mark Lee and Henry Thia. According to entertainment outlet Variety, Money No Enough 3 has a production budget of S$2.8 million and will end filming by early 2024, in time for Lunar New Year.

The movie will follow three friends, Ah Hui, Ah Qiang and Ah Huang, who each have their own family and financial problems.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“In their attempt to join forces and support each another, their grand plan falls apart when the younger generation challenges the beliefs and value systems of the trio. Ah Huang’s mounting debts drive him to desperate measures. He borrows money from Ah Qiang and Ah Hui and builds illegal businesses that eventually prosper.

"However, his greed gets the better of him and he refuses to return any borrowed money from his trusting friends. Amidst his financial success, one of his businesses collapses, impacting not only his own family but also the families of his two friends. Can the three friends and their families ever find a way to reconcile? Is money really the solution to everything?”

Released in 1998, the first Money No Enough film was a financial success – earning over S$5.8 million. It was Singapore's highest-grossing film till 2012 when it was dethroned by Jack's own Ah Boys To Men.

The news of Money No Enough 3 comes months after the announcement of I Not Stupid 3, another follow-up to a beloved classic by Jack Neo.