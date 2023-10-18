Mark Lee reveals Money No Enough 3 co-star Henry Thia's spending habits: 'He doesn’t even know what he buys'

We recently met Jack Neo, 63, Mark Lee, 54, and Henry Thia, 71, at the press conference for Money No Enough 3 at Resorts World Sentosa’s Equarius Hotel, and of course, we had to speak to them about, well, all things money.

The very first Money No Enough film premiered in 1998 to huge success, earning over S$5.8 million at the box office. The second instalment of the franchise was released 10 years later, in 2008, with Jack, Mark, and Henry returning to play whole new characters.

Similarly, Money No Enough 3, which is set to premiere in cinemas next Chinese New Year, will see the trio returning to play a new set of characters, whose stories revolve around their, you guessed it, financial woes.

But why the 15-year wait?

According to Jack, who is once again directing the film, it took him some time to “grasp the concept of money and how it has changed over the years”.

“We’re going to introduce elements like NFT coins and cryptocurrency. We’re not going to make it a documentary, but we wanna let people know that in current times, money no longer just means cold hard cash. Money is a figure and people are not using ‘real’ money for transactions anymore,” Jack told 8days.sg.

He also teased an upgrade in production quality, a script that matches up to the first two very popular instalments, and a “surprise” in the form of Mark’s acting skills.

“I wanted to challenge him, so he’s gonna play two characters,” Jack let on.