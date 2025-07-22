K-pop group Monsta X seemingly tease new album after making their live comeback in Seoul

K-pop idols Monsta X have seemingly teased new music is coming in September – days after making their live comeback in Seoul.

The popular group – comprising Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and IM – made a triumphant return with three shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome between Jul 18 and 20, their first full-group fan appearance in more than four years due to their military enlistments.

The weekend also saw the Love Killa hitmakers tease more band activity on Sep 1, with recent reports suggesting it's an album.

They captioned a teaser clip on X on Sunday (Jul 20): "MONSTA X IS COMING 2025.09.01."