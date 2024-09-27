Things to know about Moo Deng, the internet’s favourite pygmy hippo

THEY’RE ORIGINALLY FROM WEST AFRICA

They’re definitely not native to Thailand. In fact, pygmy hippos were unknown outside of West Africa until the 19th century.

Now, the majority of around 2,000 pygmy hippos left in the wild is believed to be in Liberia, with some possibly in Sierra Leone, Guinea and the Ivory Coast. Their numbers are declining as their habitats are being destroyed and they continue to be hunted for bushmeat.

THEY’RE NOT BABY HIPPOS

Pygmy hippos may be half the height and weigh a quarter of the average, full-sized hippopotamus but they aren’t the baby version of the latter. Pygmy hippos are believed to have diverged from the common hippo over 10 million years ago.

THEY MAKE THEIR OWN SUNBLOCK

Why does Moo Deng always look so slick and wet? It’s not from zoo visitors' bad behaviour, although someone did pour water on her.

Pygmy hippos have the same unusual skin secretion as hippos: Hipposudoric acid. It is described as “blood sweat” as it gives a pinkish tinge to their bodies but it’s neither sweat nor blood. This secretion is believed to have antiseptic and sunblock properties.

THEY SQUEAK

If you’re wondering what Moo Deng sounds like, her vocal prowess probably ranges from low grunts to high-pitched squeaks, though pygmy hippos are usually silent.

THEY ARE NOCTURNAL INTROVERTS

Pygmy hippos are nocturnal and reclusive by nature, so little is known about their behaviours in the wild.

What experts do know is that pygmy hippos live either alone or typically as a mated pair or mother and calf. Pygmy hippos tend to ignore each other when they meet. When they do confront each other, they "yawn" at each other to send the other party packing. Maybe that’s what Moo Deng is practising with her mouth.

THEY CAN LIVE TO HALF A CENTURY

In captivity, their lifespan can range from 30 to 55 years. Moo Deng's grandmother, Malee, even celebrated her 59th birthday recently as Thailand's oldest hippo. But pygmy hippos are less likely to live this long in the wild.

THEY DON'T EAT AQUATIC PLANTS

While pygmy hippos are often seen resting in swamps and rivers in the day, they don’t typically feed on aquatic plants. Rather, they leave the water to feed on land at night. They most likely eat leaves, roots, ferns and fruits near rivers and streams, and on the forest floor.