Things to know about Moo Deng, the internet’s favourite pygmy hippo
For instance, did you know that Moo Deng can make her own sunblock? Find out more about her species.
By now, your social media feed has probably been hijacked by Moo Deng, the very rotund and shiny pygmy hippo from Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo that is sassier than a toddler refusing her afternoon nap.
Like a human child, the pink-cheeked two-month-old is full of mischievous and adorably clumsy antics, like chasing her caretaker and nipping at his knees when he’s trying to give her a shower.
The internet can’t get enough of her gummy, open-mouthed and mortified look every time someone attempts to feed, play, wash the sand off her mouth or pick her up. And that’s when she’s not indignantly staring at you with round eyes from behind that chubby snout.
But beyond Moo Deng’s name, which means “bouncing pig” in Thai, and the food-inspired names of her siblings Pork Stew and Sweet Pork, how much do you know about her species? Here’s a look:
THEY’RE ORIGINALLY FROM WEST AFRICA
They’re definitely not native to Thailand. In fact, pygmy hippos were unknown outside of West Africa until the 19th century.
Now, the majority of around 2,000 pygmy hippos left in the wild is believed to be in Liberia, with some possibly in Sierra Leone, Guinea and the Ivory Coast. Their numbers are declining as their habitats are being destroyed and they continue to be hunted for bushmeat.
THEY’RE NOT BABY HIPPOS
Pygmy hippos may be half the height and weigh a quarter of the average, full-sized hippopotamus but they aren’t the baby version of the latter. Pygmy hippos are believed to have diverged from the common hippo over 10 million years ago.
THEY MAKE THEIR OWN SUNBLOCK
Why does Moo Deng always look so slick and wet? It’s not from zoo visitors' bad behaviour, although someone did pour water on her.
Pygmy hippos have the same unusual skin secretion as hippos: Hipposudoric acid. It is described as “blood sweat” as it gives a pinkish tinge to their bodies but it’s neither sweat nor blood. This secretion is believed to have antiseptic and sunblock properties.
THEY SQUEAK
If you’re wondering what Moo Deng sounds like, her vocal prowess probably ranges from low grunts to high-pitched squeaks, though pygmy hippos are usually silent.
THEY ARE NOCTURNAL INTROVERTS
Pygmy hippos are nocturnal and reclusive by nature, so little is known about their behaviours in the wild.
What experts do know is that pygmy hippos live either alone or typically as a mated pair or mother and calf. Pygmy hippos tend to ignore each other when they meet. When they do confront each other, they "yawn" at each other to send the other party packing. Maybe that’s what Moo Deng is practising with her mouth.
THEY CAN LIVE TO HALF A CENTURY
In captivity, their lifespan can range from 30 to 55 years. Moo Deng's grandmother, Malee, even celebrated her 59th birthday recently as Thailand's oldest hippo. But pygmy hippos are less likely to live this long in the wild.
THEY DON'T EAT AQUATIC PLANTS
While pygmy hippos are often seen resting in swamps and rivers in the day, they don’t typically feed on aquatic plants. Rather, they leave the water to feed on land at night. They most likely eat leaves, roots, ferns and fruits near rivers and streams, and on the forest floor.