Little pygmy hippo Moo Deng turns 6 months old and gets her own ID card
She's a big girl now.
The world’s most famous pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, turned six months old on Jan 10.
The resident of Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo became an internet sensation at two months old, capturing the hearts of many around the world with her adorably chubby appearance.
To mark the occasion, Moo Deng received her identification card, just like how we receive our IC before our 16th birthday.
Kha Moo and the Gang, the Facebook page run by one of Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s zookeepers, shared a picture of Moo Deng’s ID printed banner-sized and displayed at the entrance of her enclosure.
Miss Moo Deng’s animal ID card has her first name, last name, date of birth, address, a passport-sized photo, and an identification number.
Netizens loved the idea, with some saying Moo Deng’s ID number will now serve as “lucky numbers” to enter in the lottery.
The number is 9 0021 90017 25 137, just in case anyone’s wondering.
To commemorate Moo Deng’s recent milestone, the zoo will auction off her framed footprints that were collected when she was three months old. According to Thai media, the proceeds from the auction will go to a wildlife sponsorship project.
Needless to say, fans of Moo Deng have entered their bids, hoping to own a keepsake from the zoo’s most iconic inhabitant.
One netizen joked: “How old would Moo Deng have to be to get her driver’s license?”
Another asked if she “would be receiving her passport” soon.
Now if only Moo Deng could understand the scale of her popularity.
This story was originally published in 8Days.