Little pygmy hippo Moo Deng turns 6 months old and gets her own ID card

Kha Moo and the Gang, the Facebook page run by one of Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s zookeepers, shared a picture of Moo Deng’s ID printed banner-sized and displayed at the entrance of her enclosure.

Miss Moo Deng’s animal ID card has her first name, last name, date of birth, address, a passport-sized photo, and an identification number.

Netizens loved the idea, with some saying Moo Deng’s ID number will now serve as “lucky numbers” to enter in the lottery.

The number is 9 0021 90017 25 137, just in case anyone’s wondering.

To commemorate Moo Deng’s recent milestone, the zoo will auction off her framed footprints that were collected when she was three months old. According to Thai media, the proceeds from the auction will go to a wildlife sponsorship project.

Needless to say, fans of Moo Deng have entered their bids, hoping to own a keepsake from the zoo’s most iconic inhabitant.