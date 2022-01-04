Sony delays Marvel film Morbius starring Jared Leto as the antihero

Sony Corp's movie studio is delaying the January release of Marvel superhero movie Morbius until Apr 1, the studio said in a statement on Monday (Jan 3).

The film starring Jared Leto in the title role has been postponed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was Jan 28.

Morbius is part of Sony's Spider-Man cinematic universe and sees Leto starring as the antihero Michael Morbius, who undergoes a risky procedure to treat a blood disorder and ends up unleashing a darkness within himself.

For movie theatre operators, the delay is a setback as they try to rebound from extended closures during the COVID-19 crisis.

Chains including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings Inc and Cineworld Group have been celebrating blockbuster ticket sales for Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While No Way Home is still playing in cinemas, operators have few other big titles on their schedule until spring.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant has raised new concern about whether audiences will feel comfortable heading to theatres during the pandemic.