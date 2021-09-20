Friends, cancel culture, fake news: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon weigh in

After an explosive first season, the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show is back for a twisty second one with Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson – the complicated and dysfunctional news anchors in a fictional newscast – now even more at odds and with their rivalry upped a notch.

But in real life, the duo, who also serve as executive producers on the show, could not be more in sync or in awe of each other as friends.

“I want people to know that she is genuinely the kindest, nicest person that you think she is. And she's the most inspiring, supportive friend that you could possibly imagine!” gushed Witherspoon during an interview with CNA Lifestyle. “And every day that I get to be with her and be in her light, is just a true blessing because I laugh harder than I ever do.”

The 45-year-old mother of three added: “I really feel proud that we got to make this show together because it's important and it's meaningful; it doesn't work without our shared leadership. Women together create incredible, powerful partnerships. And I hope that's part of the legacy we leave behind with this show – that we did it together.”