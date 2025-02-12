Singaporean actor, comedian and TV host Moses Lim dies at age 75

The post ended with: "His legacy lives on in every family dinner filled with joy, in every budding performer he inspired, and in his beautiful family who shared him with Singapore.

"Thank you Moses for showing us that life's greatest achievements are measured in the smiles we create and the hearts we touch. You may have left the stage, but the joy you brought this lifetime will echo through generations beyond. Take your bow, Tan Ah Teck. You've given us the performance of a lifetime. A television icon, a devoted father, and a Singapore treasure. What a wonderful show it has been."

The veteran entertainer underwent heart surgery in 2018. In a 2023 interview with Singapore-based news outlet 8world, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a slow pulse rate and became more conscious of his diet as a result.

He also shared in the same interview that he wasn't considering a return to showbiz as he felt the days spent in front of the camera were more taxing.

After moving away from the entertainment industry, Lim found a career as a food critic, F&B consultant and food guide.

Lim's cause of death has not been specified.