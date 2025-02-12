Singaporean actor, comedian and TV host Moses Lim dies at age 75
His death was announced in a Facebook post on his official page on Wednesday (Feb 12).
Singaporean actor-comedian Moses Lim died on Tuesday (Feb 11) at the age of 75. Lim's death was announced in a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday morning.
The tribute read: "Today, Singapore celebrates the extraordinary life of one of our most beloved entertainment icons. Moses Lim, who brought endless laughter and joy to generations of Singaporeans, has taken his final bow, leaving behind a legacy that sparkles as brightly as his unforgettable smile."
Lim first gained popularity on the Chinese programme Comedy Night. In 1995, he became a household name in Singapore following his role as patriarch Tan Ah Teck in the sitcom Under One Roof. Also starring Koh Chieng Mun, Vernetta Lopez and Nicholas Lee, the show was Singapore's first sitcom and ran until 2003.
The post ended with: "His legacy lives on in every family dinner filled with joy, in every budding performer he inspired, and in his beautiful family who shared him with Singapore.
"Thank you Moses for showing us that life's greatest achievements are measured in the smiles we create and the hearts we touch. You may have left the stage, but the joy you brought this lifetime will echo through generations beyond. Take your bow, Tan Ah Teck. You've given us the performance of a lifetime. A television icon, a devoted father, and a Singapore treasure. What a wonderful show it has been."
The veteran entertainer underwent heart surgery in 2018. In a 2023 interview with Singapore-based news outlet 8world, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a slow pulse rate and became more conscious of his diet as a result.
He also shared in the same interview that he wasn't considering a return to showbiz as he felt the days spent in front of the camera were more taxing.
After moving away from the entertainment industry, Lim found a career as a food critic, F&B consultant and food guide.
Lim's cause of death has not been specified.