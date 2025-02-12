Moses Lim's TV kids on Under One Roof, Nicholas Lee and Vernetta Lopez, and other celebs pay tribute to late entertainer

In a post on his Instagram page on early Wednesday morning, Lee uploaded a photo of himself and Lim, writing: "My dearest Moses you are like the second dad I’ve lost and the pain is indescribable.

"I shall treasure always and fondly the many moments we shared during those years of incredible joy. Unforgettable and irreplaceable. I’m so thankful to be able to share one last scene with you just last month. Sleep well Dad, love you always."

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Lee shared that he first met Moses Lim before Under One Roof and remained in touch long after the sitcom ended in 2003.

"When [Lim] was a standup routine with Jack Neo, I would hire them for corporate events as I was an event producer in the early 90s. After we met in 1994 for the pilot of Under One Roof, we were all really immersed in our roles as a family that we really felt like family. Even after the show ended, we were always in touch and, in recent years, [were] on a group chat," said Lee.

"His humour off-camera was wicked and irreverent, a side of him the public never got to see. It was a privilege for us to share those laughs."

According to Lee, the last time he saw Moses Lim was on Jan 5 when they shot an interview commemorating the 60th year of Singapore's independence.

"I drove him and his wife home. My last words to him were 'Take care Moses.'"