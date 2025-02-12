Moses Lim's TV kids on Under One Roof, Nicholas Lee and Vernetta Lopez, and other celebs pay tribute to late entertainer
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Nicholas Lee and Vernetta Lopez shared their memories of the late comedian Moses Lim who died on Tuesday (Feb 11).
Former co-stars of Moses Lim have paid tribute to the late Singaporean comedian who died on Tuesday (Feb 11) at the age of 75. His death was announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Lim became a household name in the 90s following his turn as Tan Ah Teck on the Singapore sitcom Under One Roof.
Actor Nicholas Lee, who played Ronnie Tan, the son of Lim's character in Under One Roof, was one of the first celebrities to post his condolences.
In a post on his Instagram page on early Wednesday morning, Lee uploaded a photo of himself and Lim, writing: "My dearest Moses you are like the second dad I’ve lost and the pain is indescribable.
"I shall treasure always and fondly the many moments we shared during those years of incredible joy. Unforgettable and irreplaceable. I’m so thankful to be able to share one last scene with you just last month. Sleep well Dad, love you always."
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Lee shared that he first met Moses Lim before Under One Roof and remained in touch long after the sitcom ended in 2003.
"When [Lim] was a standup routine with Jack Neo, I would hire them for corporate events as I was an event producer in the early 90s. After we met in 1994 for the pilot of Under One Roof, we were all really immersed in our roles as a family that we really felt like family. Even after the show ended, we were always in touch and, in recent years, [were] on a group chat," said Lee.
"His humour off-camera was wicked and irreverent, a side of him the public never got to see. It was a privilege for us to share those laughs."
According to Lee, the last time he saw Moses Lim was on Jan 5 when they shot an interview commemorating the 60th year of Singapore's independence.
"I drove him and his wife home. My last words to him were 'Take care Moses.'"
GOLD 905 DJ Vernetta Lopez who played Denise Tan, Tan Ah Teck's teenage daughter in Under One Roof, said she and Lim shared "a sweet father-daughter relationship".
"He gave me gold gifts on my wedding day – just like a real daddy. He was always the joker on our group chat and he fiercely loved Under One Roof," said Lopez in a statement to CNA Lifestyle.
"If we had a chance to come together as a family whether for work or [to eat], he was always happy to meet up."
Lopez added that Lim was "an absolute pro" on set and that "wrangling English" was important for him.
"He was breaking new ground for Chinese actors crossing over to English TV and he wanted to get it right. And he really did!"
Lopez also revealed that during her last meeting with Lim, there was talk about doing a revival of Under One Roof.
"He was cautiously excited about it [because] his health was a concern," said Lopez.
"All of us had a dream to do an Under One Roof movie but he has gone... long before his time [a reference to Tan Ah Teck's catchphrase]. I think he would have appreciated that joke."
In 2021, the cast and crew of Under One Roof reunited for an interview with CNA Insider where they spoke at length about their experience filming the sitcom and the impact it had on Singapore's television landscape.
Other tributes have also poured in from fellow celebrities as well as fans of Lim's work.
Chef Heman Tan, who previously collaborated with Lim on the former's Iron Man Dine F&B concept, wrote on Instagram: "Take care on your journey! Thank you for your smiles and guidance."
Speaking to Singapore-based news outlet AsiaOne, longtime collaborator Jack Neo said that he thought that he would be able to meet Moses Lim "after the festive season".
"Moses and I had been old friends for many years. I feel regretful that he left us too early," said Neo.
"We all have to face old age, illness and death. We can only hope to support and take care of each other while we are alive. What's most important is that we brought happiness to everyone."
In a comment on a Facebook post by CNA, Singapore MP Denise Chua wrote that Lim "had been most kind to [her] and [her] elderly residents" and used his "network and vocational expertise to make a difference in the community".