Moses Lim's funeral attended by Jack Neo, Felicia Chin and other colleagues, family posts farewell video by his AI likeness

A Special Farewell from our beloved Moses Lim. [Note to our dear friends and fans: With the deepest respect for Moses' memory, this tribute has been lovingly created by his friends, using AI technology. While the voice you'll hear is digitally generated, the sentiments and spirit are genuinely from the heart.] As we say our goodbyes to our beloved Moses Lim, we want to share something truly special with all of you—a final farewell message, made possible through the power of technology. Those who knew Moses well would understand how this would have brought a twinkle to his eye—he was always the first to embrace new ways to bring joy and laughter to others. While we know this AI-generated message can never truly replace his presence, his adventurous spirit would have been delighted in using technology in such a meaningful way. It gives us comfort to share his familiar voice and infectious spirit with you one final time. For so many years, Moses was not only our devoted father, husband, and grandfather; he was also a cherished part of Singapore's heart. We were blessed to share him with the nation, watching as he touched countless lives with his distinctive humor and boundless kindness. Each laugh he sparked, each smile he inspired, added another thread to the vibrant tapestry of our shared memories. Please take a moment to watch this video and remember Moses for the laughter and love he brought to all our lives. He will forever live in our hearts, and in every smile that echoes his spirit. Rest in Peace, Moses Lim. You have left us with a lifetime of cherished memories, and we will continue to carry your laughter with us always. Forever in our hearts, The Lim Family Special thanks to Uncle Jack Neo for helping make this tribute possible