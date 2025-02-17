Moses Lim's funeral attended by Jack Neo, Felicia Chin and other colleagues, family posts farewell video by his AI likeness
Lim's funeral was held on Saturday noon (Feb 15), following a three-day wake.
Close friends and family members paid their final respects to the late comedian Moses Lim on Saturday (Feb 15). Lim, best known for his role in the sitcom Under One Roof, died of ischaemic heart disease on Feb 11 at the age of 75.
Many of Lim's contemporaries attended Saturday's funeral at Mandai Crematorium, including longtime collaborator Jack Neo, Huang Shinan, Aileen Tan, Zhu Houren, Tang Miaoling, Chew Chor Meng, Vincent Tee, Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu.
Chef Heman Tan, who previously collaborated with Lim on the former's Iron Man Dine F&B concept, delivered a eulogy at the funeral.
In a statement to the press, Lim's daughters – Grace and Angela – showed their appreciation for the outpouring of love and support received by their family.
"Every message, every story, every little memory you've shared about him means the world to us during this difficult time. Whether you knew him from TV, met him at church, or even shared a meal with him at one of his favourite places, he had this amazing way of making everyone feel special," they said.
"At home, he was our rock, our biggest cheerleader, and the best grandfather our children could have asked for. Seeing how much Dad means to so many of you, how he touched your lives and brought joy to your homes through the years...it's been incredibly moving.
"Please keep him in your hearts the way he'd want to be remembered – with a cheeky smile, sharing good food, and spreading happiness wherever he went."
Lim's funeral came after a three-day wake that was attended by Under One Roof castmates Andrew Lim, Daisy Irani, Koh Chieng Mun, Nicholas Lee, Rajiv Dhawn and Vernetta Lopez as well as celebrities such as Gurmit Singh, Irene Ang, Pierre Png, Edmund Chen, Xiang Yun, Mark Lee and Marcus Chin.
On Saturday afternoon, Lim's family uploaded a video on Lim's Facebook page featuring an AI likeness of him saying farewell to fans.
According to his family, Lim's voice was digitally recreated but "the sentiments and spirit are genuinely from the heart". They also thanked "Uncle Jack Neo" for making the tribute video possible.
"Those who knew Moses well would understand how this would have brought a twinkle to his eye – he was always the first to embrace new ways to bring joy and laughter to others," wrote Lim's family.
"While we know this AI-generated message can never truly replace his presence, his adventurous spirit would have been delighted in using technology in such a meaningful way. It gives us comfort to share his familiar voice and infectious spirit with you one final time."