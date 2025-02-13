Moses Lim's wake and funeral will be 'private event for family and close friends'
In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening (Feb 12), the family of the late Singaporean comedian Moses Lim thanked supporters for the "outpouring of love and condolences".
The death of beloved Singaporean comedian Moses Lim on Tuesday (Feb 11) at the age of 75 has triggered a wave of condolences from former co-stars and fans alike.
In a post on Lim's Facebook page on Wednesday evening, Lim's family members expressed how they were "deeply touched by the outpouring of love and condolences" they received.
"Your kind messages and memories of our beloved Moses have been a source of comfort during this difficult time. It means the world to us to know how much he meant to Singapore," added Lim's family.
Lim's wake started on Thursday morning, with his funeral set for Saturday.
However, his family has requested members of the public to respect their privacy at this time – adding that the wake and funeral will be "a private event for family and close friends only".
"Perhaps the best way to honour his memory is through the joy and laughter he brought to all our lives through his work," wrote Lim's family.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson for the Lim family said that Moses Lim "passed away peacefully due to ischaemic heart disease".
Close friends who have attended Lim's wake include Jack Neo, Aileen Tan, Chew Chor Meng, Zhu Houren and Cassandra See.
Lim’s career in show business started in 1969 and his first big break came when he co-hosted a weekly Mandarin variety show on Mediacorp's Channel 8, Comedy Night, with director-actor Jack Neo in 1993.
He then became a household name following his turn as patriarch Tan Ah Teck in the English-language sitcom Under One Roof which aired from 1995 to 2003.
A known foodie, Lim also authored a series of books on food and culture and served as an advisor for many chefs in Singapore.
He leaves behind his wife Monica, daughters Grace and Angela, and four granddaughters.