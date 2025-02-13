Moses Lim's wake and funeral will be 'private event for family and close friends'

The death of beloved Singaporean comedian Moses Lim on Tuesday (Feb 11) at the age of 75 has triggered a wave of condolences from former co-stars and fans alike.

In a post on Lim's Facebook page on Wednesday evening, Lim's family members expressed how they were "deeply touched by the outpouring of love and condolences" they received.

"Your kind messages and memories of our beloved Moses have been a source of comfort during this difficult time. It means the world to us to know how much he meant to Singapore," added Lim's family.