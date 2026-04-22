Moulin Rouge! The Musical coming to Singapore in February 2027 for Southeast Asia premiere

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be staged in Singapore in February 2027 as part of its first world tour.

The Southeast Asia premiere of the musical will take place at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands and will feature an international touring cast.

The production is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film and is set in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. The story follows Christian, an American writer, and Satine, a cabaret performer at the Moulin Rouge nightclub, as they fall in love while navigating financial pressures and rival interests threatening the club.

The stage version is a mash-up musical that celebrates over 160 years of music. Blending songs from different eras, the musical incorporates tracks by artists such as Adele, Katy Perry and Beyonce alongside music featured in the original film, such as Come What May and Welcome To The Moulin Rouge. More than 70 songs have been arranged into a single score.

The musical won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical, and has also received awards at the prestigious Olivier Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The world tour is produced by live entertainment company Global Creatures and American film executive and producer Bill Damaschke, with general management and tour booking by international theatre producer Nick Grace Management. The Singapore run is presented by Base Entertainment Asia.

A waitlist for early access to tickets is open until May 3, 2026, 11.59pm SGT via Base Entertainment Asia’s website.