Moulin Rouge! The Musical coming to Singapore in February 2027 for Southeast Asia premiere
The high-energy jukebox musical set in Paris will make its Southeast Asia premiere at Marina Bay Sands in February 2027, as part of its first-ever world tour.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be staged in Singapore in February 2027 as part of its first world tour.
The Southeast Asia premiere of the musical will take place at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands and will feature an international touring cast.
The production is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film and is set in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. The story follows Christian, an American writer, and Satine, a cabaret performer at the Moulin Rouge nightclub, as they fall in love while navigating financial pressures and rival interests threatening the club.
The stage version is a jukebox musical that celebrates over 160 years of music. Blending songs from different eras, the musical incorporates tracks by artists such as Adele, Katy Perry and Beyonce alongside music featured in the original film, such as Come What May and Welcome To The Moulin Rouge. More than 70 songs have been arranged into a single score.
The musical won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical, and has also received awards at the prestigious Olivier Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
The world tour is produced by live entertainment company Global Creatures and American film executive and producer Bill Damaschke, with general management and tour booking by international theatre producer Nick Grace Management. The Singapore run is presented by Base Entertainment Asia.
A waitlist for early access to tickets is open until May 3, 2026, 11.59pm SGT via Base Entertainment Asia’s website.
Ticket sales will roll out in several phases starting next month.
Ticket sales begin with a Klook x UOB priority sale on May 4, offering 20 per cent off. Pre-sales and waitlist access follow on May 5 with similar discounts. General sales with 10 per cent early bird offers will also be available that day. From Jun 29, UOB cardholders will receive 15 per cent off until the end of the season.
As part of the pre-sale campaign, organisers are offering promotions for fans. Two pairs of Gala Night tickets will be given away, with winners to be announced on Apr 26 and May 3 via Base Entertainment Asia’s Instagram account. During the Priority Sale and Super Early Bird period, one ticket buyer will stand a chance to win a pair of return air tickets to Paris, with the winner to be announced on Jul 1.
In a press release, Base Entertainment Asia's chief executive office Chantal Prudhomme said: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical has captivated audiences from Broadway to the West End and beyond, and we are thrilled to present its Southeast Asia premiere in Singapore.
"Audiences are invited to be swept away by an intoxicating, unapologetically extravagant theatrical experience that has dazzled millions worldwide.”