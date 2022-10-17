Popular Singapore children's horror books Mr Midnight to premiere as a Netflix series on Oct 24

If you grew up in Singapore in the late 90s and early 2000s, you’d probably remember being engrossed in Mr Midnight, a popular children’s horror fiction series, with its ghouls, ghosts, witches, haunted houses and all things dark and creepy, set against an Asian backdrop.

Standing at 128 books to date (including 26 special editions) and counting, Mr Midnight has leapt right off the page and on to our screens as Netflix adapts the books into a 13-episode arc centred around a group of teenagers fighting to solve a series of strange supernatural occurrences in Tanah Merah.

