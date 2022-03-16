Marvel’s first Muslim American teen superhero series coming soon to Disney+

Disney+ has just dropped the trailer and poster for their latest project, Ms Marvel, featuring Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen and a superhero in the making.

"It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world," says the newest MCU superhero Khan, in the 100-second clip. However, we soon see her shooting flashes of light out of her hands after gaining powers that are, as she terms it, “cosmic”.

The new series premieres on the streaming platform on Jun 8.

The trailer for the series gives us a glimpse into the life of the Pakistani-American high schooler from New Jersey who daydreams about being a part of the Avengers superheroes she idolises, especially her all-time favourite, Captain Marvel.