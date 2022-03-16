Marvel’s first Muslim American teen superhero series coming soon to Disney+
Ms Marvel, about a Pakistani-American high schooler from New Jersey who is obsessed with the Avengers and who later discovers powers of her own, premieres on Jun 8 on Disney+.
Disney+ has just dropped the trailer and poster for their latest project, Ms Marvel, featuring Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teen and a superhero in the making.
"It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world," says the newest MCU superhero Khan, in the 100-second clip. However, we soon see her shooting flashes of light out of her hands after gaining powers that are, as she terms it, “cosmic”.
The new series premieres on the streaming platform on Jun 8.
The trailer for the series gives us a glimpse into the life of the Pakistani-American high schooler from New Jersey who daydreams about being a part of the Avengers superheroes she idolises, especially her all-time favourite, Captain Marvel.
Played by Iman Vellani, Khan struggles with her high school life, gawky obsession with Marvel and annoying classmates who make fun of her name. That is, until she gets a hold of superpowers just like her heroes.
The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.
Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K Ali as executive producers.
Ms Marvel first appeared in Marvel’s Captain Marvel #14 in August 2013, and she got her own series the following year. The first volume won the Hugo Award for best graphic story in 2015.