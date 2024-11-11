Taylor Swift, Tyla triumph at MTV Europe Music Awards

Pop megastar Taylor Swift was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (Nov 10), picking up four trophies at the Manchester ceremony in England, which included a tribute to late singer Liam Payne.

Swift, who had led nominations with seven nods, won best artist, best video for her collaboration with Post Malone, Fortnight, best live and best US act. Currently in North America for her Eras tour, she thanked fans via a video message.

"The fact that you have honoured the tour, everything that's happened with the album this year, the video, it's just unbelievable," said Swift, who released her latest album The Tortured Poets Department in April.