New Mummy film gets official title and release date
Universal Pictures has announced that the next movie in The Mummy franchise will be titled The Mummy: Book Of The Dead.
The next movie in The Mummy franchise will be titled The Mummy: Book Of The Dead.
Universal Pictures has revealed that original stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz will return as Rick and Evie O'Connell, alongside John Hannah, Michael Johnston, Numan Acar, Kevin J O’Connor, and Oded Fehr, and that the film will be released on Oct 15, 2027, exactly a year after the title announcement.
Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct The Mummy: Book Of The Dead from a script by David Coggeshall.
The original 1999 cinematic classic The Mummy introduced audiences to Rick O'Connell, a dashing American adventurer who teams up with eccentric librarian Evelyn Carnahan and her brother Jonathan (Hannah) to uncover the lost Egyptian city of Hamunaptra. Their archaeological expedition takes a terrifying turn when they accidentally awaken the cursed high priest Imhotep, unleashing a plague of supernatural horrors.
Driven by groundbreaking visual effects and an iconic blend of action and comedy, the movie was a massive commercial hit, grossing US$415.9 million worldwide against a US$80 million budget. Its highly successful 2001 follow-up, The Mummy Returns, performed even better, raking in US$436.5 million globally against a US$98 million budget.
While plot specifics have been kept under wraps, the new film is being described as a continuation of the earlier Mummy movies, with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz returning to their roles from the original films.
The directors previously teased that the script has "all of the heart and the character that you could hope for".
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin said to Entertainment Weekly: "I don't think Brendan and Rachel are getting involved unless they love that script, and what they read, I think they really liked. It's a good script. It's gonna be fun to make."
Earlier this year, Tyler Gillett described the long-awaited sequel as "beautiful and scary".
He told Empire magazine: "Having stepped into Scream, our radar for jumping into another franchise is that it has to feel special. And [David Coggeshall's] script really does that. It is very beautiful and sweeping and scary and fun."