New Mummy film gets official title and release date

The next movie in The Mummy franchise will be titled The Mummy: Book Of The Dead.

Universal Pictures has revealed that original stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz will return as Rick and Evie O'Connell, alongside John Hannah, Michael Johnston, Numan Acar, Kevin J O’Connor, and Oded Fehr, and that the film will be released on Oct 15, 2027, exactly a year after the title announcement.

Radio Silence duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct The Mummy: Book Of The Dead from a script by David Coggeshall.