Mediacorp music festival CLOUD 9 to feature acts like BI, Ivy Lee, Shazza, Dolla and more
The festival will be held on Feb 15 at Arena @ Expo Hall 7, with tickets at S$28 each, excluding booking fees.
Great news for music fans – Mediacorp will be staging music festival CLOUD 9 on Feb 15 from 5pm at Arena @ Expo Hall 7.
Themed “Feel the Beat and Catch the High”, CLOUD 9 will feature performances by exciting local and international acts, including former South Korean boy band iKon’s rapper BI, who will take centre stage, Mediacorp announced.
Mandopop vocalist Ivy Lee, dance-pop girl group Dolla, homegrown singer-songwriter Shazza, local rapper Alyph and DJ Kiara will also be performing.
Additional acts will be progressively revealed, Mediacorp said.
Fans can also look forward to seeing their favourite Mediacorp personalities host the event: Azura Goh, Ezam Ernady, Joakim Gomez, Joey Tay, Sonia Chew and Zhu Zeliang.
The event will also include a range of fringe activities including vibrant photo spots and interactive booths for festival-goers to soak in the atmosphere.
Tickets for CLOUD 9 are available at Ticketmaster at S$28 each, excluding booking fees.
Melisten signed-in users can enjoy S$8 off per ticket for up to 10 tickets in a single purchase by signing in via meconnect and completing the CLOUD 9 form on melisten.sg/happenings until Feb 15 or until tickets sell out. Successful applicants will receive a unique promo code to be applied upon checkout.
Simone Lum, head of growth & audio at Mediacorp, said: “With a dynamic line-up of artistes and engaging activities, this festival is part of Mediacorp’s continued dedication to engage our audiences across different platforms through live entertainment and experiences."
Fans can catch exclusive behind-the-scenes happenings via the TikTok channels of Mediacorp 987, Mediacorp indiego, Mediacorp YES 933 and Mediacorp RIA 897 on Feb 15, and relive the festival through performance highlights on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from Feb 23.