Mediacorp music festival CLOUD 9 to feature acts like BI, Ivy Lee, Shazza, Dolla and more

Great news for music fans – Mediacorp will be staging music festival CLOUD 9 on Feb 15 from 5pm at Arena @ Expo Hall 7.

Themed “Feel the Beat and Catch the High”, CLOUD 9 will feature performances by exciting local and international acts, including former South Korean boy band iKon’s rapper BI, who will take centre stage, Mediacorp announced.

Mandopop vocalist Ivy Lee, dance-pop girl group Dolla, homegrown singer-songwriter Shazza, local rapper Alyph and DJ Kiara will also be performing.

Additional acts will be progressively revealed, Mediacorp said.

Fans can also look forward to seeing their favourite Mediacorp personalities host the event: Azura Goh, Ezam Ernady, Joakim Gomez, Joey Tay, Sonia Chew and Zhu Zeliang.

The event will also include a range of fringe activities including vibrant photo spots and interactive booths for festival-goers to soak in the atmosphere.