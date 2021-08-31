What to watch in September: Our pick of shows to stream or catch on TV

CATCHING A KILLER: THE HWASEONG MURDERS

It’s South Korea’s most infamous murder case, involving one of the country's first-known serial killers. A notorious killer plagued the rural city of Hwaseong with 10 murders in a mere four years, leading to the largest manhunt the country has ever seen.

Catching A Killer recaps the twists and turns of the police investigation, the vital evidence that was overlooked and the emotional trauma felt in a town where locals were scared to leave their homes.

This original CNA documentary offers a two-part in-depth look at the string of shocking murders, the arrest of 22-year-old Yoon Sung-yeo and the police torture that led to his confession. A confession that put him in prison for 20 years. But with an anonymous tip-off and the discovery of new forensic evidence in September 2019, Yoon’s guilty verdict is put to the test.

Catch the two-part documentary on CNA at 9pm on Sep 18 and Sep 25, respectively.