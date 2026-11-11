My Chemical Romance in Singapore: MCR resurrects The Black Parade in an elaborate theatrical production

After 19 years, American rock band My Chemical Romance rocked out at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Tuesday (Nov 10) night as part of its Long Live The Black Parade tour.

Or should we say The Black Parade – the group's alter ego – stepped onto the stage that night. For this long-awaited tour, the band revisits the alter-ego and theatrical world of its 2007 Black Parade shows, which also made a stop in Singapore.

Tuesday’s concert was the first of two nights the band is playing; the group will perform again on Wednesday night.

The first half of the show saw the Singapore Indoor Stadium spectacularly transformed into the fictional authoritarian country of Draag – complete with characters like Nurse Sylvia, the dictator of Draag who started the show with their national anthem, Over Fields, in an operatic performance, after which the band performed the Black Parade album in full in their iconic military-esque outfits.

Frontman Gerard Way and company started with The End., Dead!, This Is How I Disappear and The Sharpest Lives.

It wasn’t long before the show paused for a dash more theatrics and storytelling with men clad in black and Nurse Sylvia crashing the stage with machines and a rostrum for the show’s piece de resistance – Welcome To The Black Parade.