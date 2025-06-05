My First Story, Japanese band behind Demon Slayer theme songs, performing in Singapore in July

The band's concert is set to take place ahead of the new Demon Slayer movie out this August titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle.

Tickets for the concert are priced from S$108 to S$312.50 and are available now at Sistic.

Formed in 2011 from Tokyo, Japan, the quartet – made up of vocalist Hiroki Moriuchi, guitarist Teruki Nishizawa, bassist Nobuaki Kato and drummer Shohei Sasaki – have performed at festivals such as Summer Sonic, Rock In Japan and Punkspring.

They are also known for songs like I’m A Mess, Reviver, as well as 1,000,000 Times, and have been supporting acts for international bands Fall Out Boy and All Time Low.

Front man Hiroki Moriuchi, also known as Hiro, is also the younger brother of Taka, lead vocalist of popular Japanese rock band One Ok Rock.