My First Story, Japanese band behind Demon Slayer theme songs, performing in Singapore in July
The J-rock band's concert is set to take place ahead of the new Demon Slayer movie out this August titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle.
Japanese rock band My First Story will be performing in Singapore on Jul 13 at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.
The band is known for its 2024 collaboration with Japanese singer-songwriter Hyde on two songs – Mugen and Tokoshie – which were chosen as the opening and closing theme songs for the latest season of popular anime series Demon Slayer, titled Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc.
The band's concert is set to take place ahead of the new Demon Slayer movie out this August titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle.
Tickets for the concert are priced from S$108 to S$312.50 and are available now at Sistic.
Formed in 2011 from Tokyo, Japan, the quartet – made up of vocalist Hiroki Moriuchi, guitarist Teruki Nishizawa, bassist Nobuaki Kato and drummer Shohei Sasaki – have performed at festivals such as Summer Sonic, Rock In Japan and Punkspring.
They are also known for songs like I’m A Mess, Reviver, as well as 1,000,000 Times, and have been supporting acts for international bands Fall Out Boy and All Time Low.
Front man Hiroki Moriuchi, also known as Hiro, is also the younger brother of Taka, lead vocalist of popular Japanese rock band One Ok Rock.