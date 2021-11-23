Hit drama My Star Bride gets telemovie sequel with Shane Pow joining cast

Fans clamouring to know whether Fang Cao and Shi Jie enjoy their happily-ever-after will get to follow them on a journey through Singapore and Vietnam.

Are they living in wedded bliss? Well, let's just say all is not well in Star Bride-land, as the difficulties of cross-cultural communication, as well as Shi Jie's injuries from his car accident, begin to add up.

Another spanner in the works of their romance comes in the form of a new character, Hua Van Vu, Fang Cao's neighbour in Vietnam and close friend. The two grew up together, so she confides her troubles in him – leading Shi Jie down a path of jealousy and suspicion.

Van Vu will be played by Shane Pow in his first screen role since having his contract with Mediacorp severed and serving out a jail term for drink driving.