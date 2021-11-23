Hit drama My Star Bride gets telemovie sequel with Shane Pow joining cast
The TV series, starring Chantalle Ng as a mail-order bride from Vietnam, has been so popular both locally and overseas that a telemovie picking up where the ending left off is in the works.
Remember Chantalle Ng's star-making turn as the endearing Vietnamese girl Fang Cao who comes to Singapore to be married off to some dude, but ends up falling in love with Xu Bin's character Shi Jie instead?
The drama My Star Bride, which aired early this year, has proven such a hit with viewers that filming for a telemovie will soon begin.
Fans clamouring to know whether Fang Cao and Shi Jie enjoy their happily-ever-after will get to follow them on a journey through Singapore and Vietnam.
Are they living in wedded bliss? Well, let's just say all is not well in Star Bride-land, as the difficulties of cross-cultural communication, as well as Shi Jie's injuries from his car accident, begin to add up.
Another spanner in the works of their romance comes in the form of a new character, Hua Van Vu, Fang Cao's neighbour in Vietnam and close friend. The two grew up together, so she confides her troubles in him – leading Shi Jie down a path of jealousy and suspicion.
Van Vu will be played by Shane Pow in his first screen role since having his contract with Mediacorp severed and serving out a jail term for drink driving.
The cast are excited to start filming, as their social media posts indicate.
My Star Bride didn't just gain popularity in Singapore, it also grabbed eyeballs in China after clips uploaded to social media platform Douyin crossed 100 million views.
The telemovie will debut on Feb 1 next year at 8pm on Channel 8, as well as on meWATCH.