Nada Fitri crowned Anugerah 2026 champion in singing competition's return following five-year hiatus

After five months of competition, 25-year-old singer Nada Fitri has emerged as the champion of Anugerah 2026, walking away with the title and a S$25,000 (US$19,500) cash prize.

The singer beat four other finalists – Alfan Ryan, Banie, Farras Qushayyi and Izzan Adlan – at the grand final of Mediacorp's Malay singing talent competition on Tuesday (Oct 27), themed The Showstopper.

Returning after a five-year hiatus, Anugerah 2026 began with auditions in June, followed by several rounds testing the contestants' vocal abilities, versatility and stage presence before culminating in Tuesday's finale.

The five finalists first performed solo numbers before a judging panel comprising veteran entertainer Najip Ali, musicians Hady Mirza, Sezairi and Ann Hussein, as well as Malaysian singer-songwriter Aina Abdul, who joined as a guest judge.

The finale also featured a special performance by Aina, who sang her song Jangan Mati Rasa Itu.

The competition also included a duet round, which saw the finalists paired with former Anugerah contestants for special performances.

Alfan performed with Fauzie Laily, Banie with Eka Mairina, Farras with Azra Zulaikha, Izzan with Iskandar Ismail, and Nada with Sarah Aqilah.

The final round came down to Nada and Farras, who sang their renditions of two original compositions by Singapore singer-songwriter Awi Rafael – Dan Tolong Bilang and Bila Cinta Kau Sudah Tiada.