7 facts about Single’s Inferno 2’s Nadine Lee: Dating rumours, Harvard, her YouTube channel
Nadine Lee’s recent Instagram story featuring a mysterious man sent rumours flying – could she have her happily ever after with someone from the Netflix show?
Nadine Lee is the cool kid on the block on Single’s Inferno’s second season. From her charming looks to her easy-going personality, she’s everything we love in a contestant. She’s undoubtedly won the hearts of many viewers who’re regarding her as the Netflix show’s new “it” girl.
If you’re waiting for the last two episodes of Single’s Inferno to air next week, here are some facts about Nadine Lee to tide you over.
1. SHE’S RUMOURED TO BE DATING A FELLOW CONTESTANT
Viewers are speculating Lee might have already found her match from the show.
A recent Instagram story featured a mysterious man with his face covered by an emoji, which gave rise to talk and some netizens have zeroed in on one man in particular.
They’ve picked up on the mystery man’s silver ring, and some are speculating it’s Kim Han-bin, another Single’s Inferno 2 contestant.
2. SHE’S A STUDENT AT HARVARD
Beauty and brains? She’s got it all. Lee’s charming looks may have gotten her enough attention in the first few episodes, but what made everyone’s jaws hit the ground was the fact that she’s a student at Harvard.
She's in pre-med, specialising in neuroscience. And it doesn’t stop there – Lee is also doing a secondary concentration in computer science. And, in fact, before deciding to join Harvard, she was also accepted into other Ivy League schools in the US.
3. SHE BOASTS AN IMPRESSIVE PORTFOLIO
With Harvard comes a great portfolio, and if you’ve been on TikTok, you might have caught glimpses of Nadine’s impressive list of work and volunteer experiences. One of these is her position as an emergency medical technician, aka ambulance technician.
4. SHE WAS ONCE FEATURED IN THE NEW YORK TIMES
In the interview, Lee explained what her personal X-factor was when it came to being admitted into Harvard.
To stand out from other applicants – especially other Asian applicants – Nadine applied to join the United States Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps. At the time, she expressed her interest in the military and in being a trauma surgeon.
5. SPORTS IS HER THING
Besides being in STEM, Lee is also into sports. In Single’s Inferno 2, she mentioned she was a football player for 10 years, but reckoned she’s better in and more inclined to play lacrosse
6. SHE HAS A FAMILY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Lee, her younger sister Izi and their mother, NiMo, take turns appearing on their joint family YouTube channel, which covers a range of things from daily vlogs and styling tips to university-related videos.
7. SHE WAS ONCE A MODEL UNDER YG KPLUS
Single’s Inferno 2 isn’t her first moment in the limelight. Lee has had a taste of showbiz previously, when she was signed as a model from 2014 to 2018 with YG KPlus, an agency with links to K-pop company YG Entertainment.