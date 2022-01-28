'I cannot stop': For controversial Malaysian artist Namewee, raising social issues is a responsibility

A 2009 video that criticised Malaysia’s main power supplier Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) became his biggest headache. Namewee was charged in court for insulting a TNB worker and five years after the video came out, he was sentenced to a month in prison or an alternate sentence of three months of social service.

Namewee chose the latter, although this meant waking up at 5am to wash public toilets and drains among other things.

“As a creator, it was good as it was a new experience. Not many people have these experiences. As a scriptwriter, you need more inspiration although it was maybe bad for my reputation,” said Namewee, who still insists he didn't do anything wrong.

Namewee has also rapped satirically about issues such as government inefficiency, unequal treatment and corruption.

In 2018, he was detained amid an uproar over what some say was an obscene Chinese New Year music video called Like A Dog. The video depicted people in dog masks dancing in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

His 2021 film Babi, which was never released in Malaysia, also got him an appointment with the police in March last year. The movie, which received nominations for several international awards, depicted school violence that purportedly took place in a secondary school in the southern part of Malaysia in 2000, according to explanatory videos made by Namewee.

In July of last year, Namewee’s long time producer and director Toh Han Boon was charged in court for not obtaining a license from Finas for the production and promotion of the movie.

There have also been complaints about the sexualisation of women in some of his music videos, which Namewee says is a marketing strategy.

“I would respond by saying that I need a lot of sexy and pretty ladies in my music videos because 80 per cent of the fans on my YouTube channel and Facebook page are male.

“That why I need to do something to attract them to watch. For me it’s a marketing strategy and to also take care of my fans,” he said.

Namewee has also earned the wrath of Chinese nationalists and even fans of Korean superstar group Blackpink.

“My songs talk about the reality. Many things are about the realities in life and are on the news. My inspiration comes from there,” he said.

The song You Know Who Is My Father?, which took aim at rich and privileged people, was removed from YouTube after fans of Blackpink reported the video for its lyrics, which they said demeaned the group.

Meanwhile, the hit song Fragile, a collaboration with Australian singer Kimberley Chen, pokes fun at China while highlighting issues linked to the country. It has been viewed almost 40 million times on YouTube since it was released in November.

It also got him banned on Chinese social media channels such as Weibo, but Namewee isn’t perturbed, saying that he isn’t going to China where he reckons there isn’t any freedom to start a career.

Namewee also insists that he wasn’t the one who was banned.

“Those banned are their people. They are banned from watching YouTube or using Facebook. I am still free, I can use my Facebook and YouTube,” he said.