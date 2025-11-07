Malaysian rapper Namewee drops second song on Spotify while in remand over influencer's murder probe

Since being held in police remand from Wednesday (Nov 5), Malaysian rapper Namewee has released two songs on Spotify.

The first, Very Shuai (which translates to "very handsome"), was published on Wednesday. The second, Chosen ABC, was released on Friday.

The 42-year-old artiste, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, is being detained for six days to assist authorities with investigations into the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin.

According to Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper China Press, however, Very Shuai isn't a new recording. It dates back to 2014.

The rapper had reportedly announced its release before becoming linked to the case, suggesting that the drop had been scheduled in advance rather than timed with the day he surrendered himself to the police.

There have been conflicting reports about the date of Hsieh’s death, but Malaysian police have since clarified that she died on Oct 22.

Accoring to reports, Wee had found Hsieh, 31, unresponsive in a hotel bathtub in Malaysia and administered CPR, before contacting emergency services at 12.30pm. The two were reportedly working on a video project together. Wee was subsequently arrested for alleged possession and use of drugs but was released on Oct 24 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

On Tuesday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus then confirmed that Wee was the last person to see Hsieh before her death.

The case, initially classified as sudden death, was reclassified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code after further investigations.

Wee turned himself in to the police a day later, posting about it on Instagram.