Veteran Hong Kong film producer Nansun Shi dies at 75

Renowned Hong Kong film producer Nansun Shi has died at the age of 75.

Shi died on Monday evening (Jul 13) at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital due to multiple organ failure caused by recurrent infections, her production company Film Workshop announced in a statement, according to several Hong Kong media outlets.

The statement added Shi had been in declining health since 2022 after developing complications affecting her immune system, and that funeral and memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Shi was last seen publicly in May, when she attended the funeral of veteran Hong Kong film producer Linda Kuk Meilai. According to South China Morning Post, she was seen using a walking stick, prompting concern among fans about her health.

Born and educated in Hong Kong, Shi studied statistics at the Polytechnic of North London in the United Kingdom. She began her career in television, working at local broadcasters including TVB, Rediffusion Television and Commercial Television, where she met and began dating renowned filmmaker Tsui Hark. The pair later married in 1996 before divorcing in 2014, although they continued to collaborate professionally.

Shi entered the film industry in 1981 as executive director at Cinema City, where she earned the nickname "Housekeeper" for her management and organisational abilities.