Naomi Campbell breaks silence on baby daughter, confirms she’s not adopted

She added that she kept the whole thing secret. “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

Campbell shared that the biggest surprise she’s had since becoming a mother is that she’s always putting her daughter first, admitting that the journey has made her “completely selfless”.

“Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it.”

When asked about her daughter’s personality, Campbell said that “she’s inquisitive”. “She was looking at everyone – she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time.”

With her jam-packed modelling schedule, it appears that Campbell has found the perfect travelling companion. “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing.”

Campbell further gushed about her baby girl: "She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

The fashion mogul, who is planning to write a memoir, chose not to reveal other private details, including her daughter’s name, teasing that it might be included in her book, which she has yet to write.

Some of those in her close circle, including fellow big-name models Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, have gotten to meet her baby daughter, according to Campbell.