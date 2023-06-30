Logo
Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child, a boy
The supermodel and host of the reality competition series The Face confirmed the baby is a boy, but did not offer further details. 

FILE - Naomi Campbell wrote Thursday (Jun 29) on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
30 Jun 2023 08:00AM
Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No 2. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she posted on Thursday (Jun 29) on Instagram.

“A True Gift from God blessed!”

The supermodel and host of the reality competition series The Face confirmed the baby is a boy. Campbell, 53, did not offer further the details.

In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on Instagram, followed by the cover of British Vogue, saying only that the child, a girl, “wasn't adopted. ... She's my child.”

On Thursday, Campbell's post was accompanied by a photo showing the new baby from behind as she held him with her daughter's tiny hand joining theirs.

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell wrote.

