Blackpink's Rolling Stone cover: Celebrity fan Naomi Campbell shows some love

If you had a chance to ask Naomi Campbell “How You Like That?” about K-pop group Blackpink’s Rolling Stone cover, chances are she’d say she liked it very much.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa are on the June cover of music mag Rolling Stone, marking the first time that a K-pop girl group has done so. It's also the first time in more than 20 years that an all-female music group has been featured on the magazine's front.

And just like Blackpink’s fans, also known as Blinks, Campbell – who has reportedly liked many of the group’s posts for years – took to social media to celebrate the achievement.