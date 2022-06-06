Blackpink's Rolling Stone cover: Celebrity fan Naomi Campbell shows some love
They are only the third all-female group to be featured on the magazine's cover in 25 years.
If you had a chance to ask Naomi Campbell “How You Like That?” about K-pop group Blackpink’s Rolling Stone cover, chances are she’d say she liked it very much.
Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa are on the June cover of music mag Rolling Stone, marking the first time that a K-pop girl group has done so. It's also the first time in more than 20 years that an all-female music group has been featured on the magazine's front.
And just like Blackpink’s fans, also known as Blinks, Campbell – who has reportedly liked many of the group’s posts for years – took to social media to celebrate the achievement.
On Saturday (Jun 4), the supermodel posted an Instagram story with black and pink hearts as well as three fire emojis, just in case you were unsure about how much she adored the group.
Blackpink is also only the third-ever all-female group to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone. Destiny’s Child graced the cover in 2001, while the Spice Girls had the honour of being the first all-female group on the magazine’s cover in 1997.
Group members have been working on solo projects since The Album and a collaboration with Lady Gaga in 2020. They've also teased a group comeback happening soon but the details aren't in our area just yet.