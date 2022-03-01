Tennis star Naomi Osaka is coming to Fortnite, check out her outfits and accessories

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is the latest celebrity to join Fortnite’s Icon Series, following other big names such as Ariana Grande and LeBron James.

There are two different character skins available for purchase from Thursday (Mar 3). The first – Naomi Osaka Outfit – follows the star’s style closely and comes with the Royale Racket Pickaxe/Back Bling accessory, while the second – Dark Priestess Naomi Outfit – comes with the Portalforger Paddle Pickaxe/Back Bling as an accessory.

“I’ve been playing Fortnite for a long time – when I saw LeBron had joined the Icon Series, it made me want to join the Fortnite family too. It’s really amazing to be able to connect with so many people around the world,” the 24-year-old Osaka said in a statement.

Fans of both the game and the tennis star can get an early preview in the livestream with Osaka herself and Twitch star Berleezy on Mar 1 at 7 pm (ET) (Mar 2 at 8am Singapore time).

On Mar 2, Fortnite players will have a chance to compete in the Naomi Osaka Cup to unlock the new outfits and accessories before the official launch the next day.

In an interview with Variety, Osaka revealed that “gaming has always been such a huge part of (her) life”.

“I like it because it brings back great memories of growing up with my sister and gaming together in the family home. Also, it is great escapism for me as I have always been into gaming and fantasy-type storytelling,” she added.

According to Variety, Osaka’s sister, Mari, helped design the outfits, which were influenced by the sisters’ shared Japanese and Haitian heritage. “I love paying homage to both my Japanese and Haitian heritage so this project gave me the opportunity to be inspired by both,” Osaka told the magazine.

Other recent additions to Fortnite’s Icon Series include R&B duo Silk Sonic and actor Tom Holland, both as Spider-Man and Nathan Drake from Uncharted.