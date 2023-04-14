A Naruto exhibition celebrating the anime's 20th anniversary is happening in Singapore from May to July

An exhibition to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Naruto, the hit anime franchise, will be happening from May 29 to Jul 2. Located in unit #03-208/209 of Marina Square, the exhibition will feature recreations of memorable scenes from the anime and five immersive experiences with light and sound effects.

Naruto first aired in 2002 and tells the story of how Naruto Uzumaki, an outcast orphan, strives to be the greatest ninja. The saga, comprising multiple manga volumes, movies and games, has gone on to become one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time.

Through the exhibition, local fans will be able to relive classic scenes such as Naruto and Sasuke's battle in The Final Valley. Visitors can also "transform" into shinobis and perform various jutsus through the five immersive experiences.

The exhibition will also feature a pop-up store with limited-edition merchandise including stationery and souvenir shirts.