Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen concerts coming to Esplanade Theatre

Anime fans, take note. Two major anime music concerts are coming to Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre this year. Japanese rock band Flow will bring its Naruto The Rock world tour to the venue on Sep 24, while Jujutsu Kaisen in Concert will make its Singapore stop on Oct 31, with performances at 3pm and 8pm.

Naruto, adapted from Masashi Kishimoto’s manga, follows Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who dreams of becoming Hokage, the leader of his village.

Flow has performed several of the anime franchise’s theme songs, including Go!!!, Re:member and Sign. For Naruto The Rock, the band will perform its Naruto songs alongside other music from the franchise, including Asian Kung-Fu Generation’s Haruka Kanata and Joe Inoue’s Closer, as well as songs from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the franchise’s sequel series that follows Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki.

Tickets for Flow's Singapore concert range from S$78 to S$198 and are available through Sistic.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen, based on Gege Akutami’s manga, follows Yuji Itadori, a teenager who becomes the host of the powerful cursed spirit Sukuna after swallowing one of his fingers while trying to save his friends.

Jujutsu Kaisen in Concert will combine live music with scenes from all three seasons of the anime, featuring music from composers Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui and Alisa Okehazama. The concert will include tracks such as Three Years Of Overflowing Youth, Red Scale, If I am With You and Delirious.

The Singapore shows are part of the concert’s international tour, which includes stops in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul. Tickets for the Singapore performances range from S$58 to S$199 and are also available through Sistic.