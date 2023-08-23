Actor Nat Ho is not worried about 'running out of money' while pursuing music-making dream in South Korea

It’s been a year since local singer-songwriter-actor-entrepreneur Nat Ho first moved to Seoul, the shining capital of South Korea to pursue his songwriting dreams.

And when 8days.sg first connected with the 38-year-old through a phone call, the first thing we hear is an upbeat “Yeo-bo-se-yo" ('Hello’ in Korean) from Nat.

Life in Korea is mad busy for Nat who’s studying Korean full-time at Yonsei University’s language school and juggling his music production endeavours in his free time. Oh and we can’t forget managing his online keto diet business, which he started in Singapore and is pretty much generating enough passive income for him to focus on music-making and life in Seoul.

Nat’s no stranger to living overseas, having lived in both Taiwan and Los Angeles, America, for about two years each. And when we ask about his experience in Seoul thus far, he tells us that he feels that Korea is “the best fit” for him at this point in his life.

“Among the three countries that I moved to, I think Korea, at the start, was the hardest, simply because of the language,” he said.

After all, he is fluent in English, and though his Mandarin “wasn’t that good” when he first moved to Taiwan, he could still communicate.

But he did not know a single word of Korean. Thankfully, he was able to seek help from his Korean friends, who stepped up to help him translate and go through paperwork.

“I'm somebody who prides myself on being pretty independent. I don't like to ask for help, ‘cause I just don't like to trouble people. So I think (this move) was a really good learning point for me, to learn how to ask for help,” he said.

Now, a year on, Nat’s pretty much schooled in the basics of the Korean language. He has no qualms admitting that he repeated the first two levels of Yonsei’s Korean Language Program which is divided into six levels.

“It was a very steep learning curve,” he said, adding: “I had to repeat level one and I also repeated level two, but I’m not in a rush (to complete the programme). I know that I am a hard worker and if I wanted to, I could spend all my time studying, and I’m pretty sure I’d clear all levels, but at the same time, I’m at a stage in my life where I want to be present and experience things. And there are so many other things in Korea, besides the Korean language, that I want to experience.”