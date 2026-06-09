Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng dies at 51 after breast cancer battle

According to the post, Ng was hospitalised on Sunday night and spent her final days surrounded by loved ones and close friends – including her two daughters, who will now be cared for by their father, Ng’s ex-husband.

A priest also visited Ng before her passing.

Media reports said Ng was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and had a relapse in 2024.

Despite her illness, the family said that Ng remained “strong and brave” while letting her “positive energy” inspire others around her. She continued to pursue her own goals and dreams while undergoing treatment.

In Ng’s final post before her death, she documented her physical condition: “I felt nauseated every day. I couldn’t eat well, and I felt so bad every night. Since it was a side effect of the medicine, it couldn’t solve the problem. It was better to deal with my own mood first!”

She also wrote about attending Hong Kong Cantopop male group Grasshopper’s 40th anniversary concert, where she had “a lot of memories of [her] youth”.