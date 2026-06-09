Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng dies at 51 after breast cancer battle
The actress, who had been battling the disease for a number of years, died peacefully on Tuesday (Jun 9), surrounded by close family and friends.
Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng has died at the age of 51 following her battle with breast cancer.
Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday (Jun 9), Ng’s family announced that she died peacefully in the hospital early that morning.
According to the post, Ng was hospitalised on Sunday night and spent her final days surrounded by loved ones and close friends – including her two daughters, who will now be cared for by their father, Ng’s ex-husband.
A priest also visited Ng before her passing.
Media reports said Ng was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and had a relapse in 2024.
Despite her illness, the family said that Ng remained “strong and brave” while letting her “positive energy” inspire others around her. She continued to pursue her own goals and dreams while undergoing treatment.
In Ng’s final post before her death, she documented her physical condition: “I felt nauseated every day. I couldn’t eat well, and I felt so bad every night. Since it was a side effect of the medicine, it couldn’t solve the problem. It was better to deal with my own mood first!”
She also wrote about attending Hong Kong Cantopop male group Grasshopper’s 40th anniversary concert, where she had “a lot of memories of [her] youth”.
According to Hong Kong news outlet The Standard, Ng’s condition deteriorated after she contracted pneumonia and was found to have fluid accumulation in her left chest cavity, which resulted in a pause in her chemotherapy and hospitalisation.
In the statement, the family thanked supporters and well-wishers for their support while requesting for space and privacy as they navigated their grief. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.
Ng was the second runner-up in the 1998 Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant. According to online movie database IMDB, she starred in Hong Kong movies such as Don’t Let The Sun Go Down (2002), Undercover Blues (2000) and Loss Of Memory (2005).
In June 2025, Ng revealed that she and her husband David Chan – whom she had been married to since 2011 – had separated.