Nathan Fillion joins Superman: Legacy cast with Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi

Firefly star Nathan Fillion is one of the three new cast members of James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy, taking on the role of Guy Gardner and his superhero alter ego Green Lantern.

As reported by Vanity Fair magazine, Fillion will be joined by Dora And The Lost City Of Gold actress Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, while X-Men: First Class star Edi Gathegi has been cast as Mister Terrific.

Gunn has taken over DC Studios with fellow chair and CEO Peter Safran, who told the outlet that the overall goal for the franchise is to make all films and shows accessible to fans.

Safran explained: "The good news is, if you've seen nothing that we've done before, you can watch Superman: Legacy, you can watch Creature Commandos, you can watch Peacemaker season two, and you can watch Blue Beetle. All of that.

“We are trying to minimise audience confusion and maximise their enjoyment.”

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were recently confirmed as the new Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy, with Gunn at the helm.

Gunn and Safran made the decision after shooting screen tests over the weekend of Jun 17, with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney also in contention to play Clark Kent and his alter ego, and Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor shortlisted for the Daily Planet reporter.

Superman Legacy is currently scheduled for release on Jul 11, 2025 with filming expected to take place next year.

Corenswet will be the fourth actor to play Superman on the big screen, following in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill.