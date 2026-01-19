Singer Nathan Hartono and actress Liz Sergeant Tan are married

Singaporean singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono has tied the knot with theatre actress and dancer Liz Sergeant Tan. The musician, 34, announced his marriage on Instagram stories on Saturday (Jan 17). The wedding appeared to be an intimate yet playful celebration.

In one story, Hartono and his four groomsmen were photographed in schoolgirl outfits with pigtails and short skirts, as they cheekily posed alongside the bride.

Hartono also posed with six people in a photo and affectionately called them the “support crew”, thanking them for helping to pull off the big day.

A video showed the groom making his grand entrance into the wedding venue as guests cheered. He climbed onto a chair and jumped about with his friends before pointing to the entrance, cueing Tan's walk down the aisle.

"I am beyond lucky,” the singer wrote. “More updates in the coming days, I'm damn tired.”

Tan also documented moments from the big day on her Instagram stories, including a photo of the couple registering their marriage in an open-air reception area. The newlyweds posed with their marriage certificate as Tan flashed her wedding ring.

The couple first announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Dec 14, 2025. In the proposal video, Hartono got down on one knee and proposed to Tan during a picnic with “supermarket sushi under the stars” with the couple’s two cats.