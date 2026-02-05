Singaporean West End actress Nathania Ong will star as Elle Woods in SRT's Legally Blonde The Musical

It's time to show off our bends and snaps. Singaporean theatre actress Nathania Ong will be taking on a leading role on home ground as Elle Woods in an upcoming production of Legally Blonde The Musical, opening on Jul 29.

The musical, produced by Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT), follows the journey of Elle Woods, a witty and smart sorority girl who enrols at the prestigious Harvard Law School to initially win back her ex-boyfriend's affections. Along the way, she discovers how her knowledge of the legal system can help others and upends stereotypes about blonde women.

Ong is no stranger to major theatre roles, having performed as Eponine in Les Miserables and Eliza Hamilton in Hamilton – both on London’s West End.

"I feel so blessed and excited to be able to star as Elle Woods," the actress told CNA Lifestyle. "It's a massive change from playing Eponine, whose story was sad and dark. This time, I get to step into the pink shoes of the glamorous Elle Woods, who is confident, joyful and powerful in her own way."

Ong is especially excited as this SRT production will reimagine Elle Woods in an Asian context, drawing inspiration from K-pop fashion and performance culture. She noted that “themes like resilience, self-belief and staying true to yourself resonate just as powerfully outside of its original Western setting”.

She's also set to reprise her role as the girl with the red cap and bring Eponine back home in Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular, at Singapore's Sands Theatre from Mar 24 to May 10.

The 27-year-old's last role in Singapore was as Cinderella in Pangdemonium's 2023 ensemble production of the musical, Into the Woods.

She added that she treasures her previous role as Cinderella even more now, following Pangdemonium's recent announcement that they will be closing by the end of 2026.

"I cherish those memories with Pangdemonium, and I'm eager to see how I can contribute more to the local theatre scene here at home."

She also highlighted how meaningful it is to be performing in Singapore again: "While I spend a lot of time working in London, Singapore is home – it’s where I grew up and where most of my family still lives."

Legally Blonde The Musical originally premiered on New York City's Broadway in 2007 and is based on the 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon, which in turn was adapted from the novel by Amanda Brown.

Tickets to the musical will go on sale to the public from Feb 11, with a 15 per cent early bird discount available from Feb 11 to Mar 15. Friends of SRT will enjoy priority sales from Friday (Feb 6).

Ticket prices range from S$38 to S$228 before discounts and are eligible for redemption using credits from SG Culture Pass.