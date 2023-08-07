Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 drew close to 30,000 attendees
The concert, which had Mavis Hee, Kit Chan and Fauzie Laily performing, will air on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Aug 12.
Last Saturday (Aug 5), the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert returned for its fifth edition at The Meadow, Gardens By The Bay and drew close to 30,000 attendees.
Over 20 artistes performed at the free event including Ayden Sng, Fang Rong, Joanna Dong, Kit Chan and Mavis Hee.
Singer Kit Chan sang the 25th anniversary remake of her iconic National Day song "Home" at the National Day Concert at Gardens by The Bay on Saturday (Aug 5).
Other performances that day include Semoga Bahagia by Joanna Dong and the contestants of Suria's Juara Mic Junior and a medley of Stand Up For Singapore, Count On Me, Singapore and We Are Singapore by Ann Hussein, Clement Chow, Faridah Chang and Indra Ismail.
Don't fret if you missed out on this extravaganza as the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 will air on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Aug 12 at 7.30pm.