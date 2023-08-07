Logo
Entertainment

Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 drew close to 30,000 attendees
Entertainment

Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 drew close to 30,000 attendees

The concert, which had Mavis Hee, Kit Chan and Fauzie Laily performing, will air on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Aug 12.

Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 drew close to 30,000 attendees

Kit Chan performing at the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
07 Aug 2023 03:38PM
Last Saturday (Aug 5), the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert returned for its fifth edition at The Meadow, Gardens By The Bay and drew close to 30,000 attendees.

Over 20 artistes performed at the free event including Ayden Sng, Fang Rong, Joanna Dong, Kit Chan and Mavis Hee.

04:41 Min

Singer Kit Chan sang the 25th anniversary remake of her iconic National Day song "Home" at the National Day Concert at Gardens by The Bay on Saturday (Aug 5).

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her hit song Home, Kit Chan performed a remake of the popular track during the concert – drawing a wave of applause from concertgoers.
Singer Mavis Hee performing at the concert. (Photo: Mediacorp)
Singer Mavis Hee made a rare public appearance, performing Moon River and Moonlight In The City which served as the theme song for the 1996 Chinese drama Tofu Street.
Closing medley at the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert on Aug 5, 2023. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Other performances that day include Semoga Bahagia by Joanna Dong and the contestants of Suria's Juara Mic Junior and a medley of Stand Up For Singapore, Count On Me, Singapore and We Are Singapore by Ann Hussein, Clement Chow, Faridah Chang and Indra Ismail.

Don't fret if you missed out on this extravaganza as the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2023 will air on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Aug 12 at 7.30pm.

Source: CNA/hq

