SG60 edition of Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert draws crowd of 35,000

The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2025 drew a lively crowd of nearly 35,000 on Sunday (Aug 3) at The Meadow, who came together to celebrate Singapore’s SG60 milestone.

With the theme “Ties That Bloom”, this seventh edition of the concert showcased music, memories and national pride by bringing together generations of Singaporeans through heartfelt performances, nostalgic classics and community camaraderie, hosted by Gurmit Singh, Yasminne Cheng, Zhin Sadali and Nithiyia Rao.

Singer Hady Mirza opened the night with Ties That Bloom, the theme song for this year's National Day Concert, while Kit Chan and Charlie Lim joined voices for Here We Are, the official NDP 2025 theme song.