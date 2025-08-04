SG60 edition of Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert draws crowd of 35,000
This year’s National Day concert, themed Ties That Bloom, took place on Sunday (Aug 3) and featured local acts and moving tributes to Singapore’s 60th birthday.
The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2025 drew a lively crowd of nearly 35,000 on Sunday (Aug 3) at The Meadow, who came together to celebrate Singapore’s SG60 milestone.
With the theme “Ties That Bloom”, this seventh edition of the concert showcased music, memories and national pride by bringing together generations of Singaporeans through heartfelt performances, nostalgic classics and community camaraderie, hosted by Gurmit Singh, Yasminne Cheng, Zhin Sadali and Nithiyia Rao.
Singer Hady Mirza opened the night with Ties That Bloom, the theme song for this year's National Day Concert, while Kit Chan and Charlie Lim joined voices for Here We Are, the official NDP 2025 theme song.
Chan later returned for an emotional rendition of crowd favourite Home, accompanied by deaf interpreter Faaiqah Alkaff, in a powerful moment of inclusivity.
Other highlights of the evening included sisters Tay Kewei and Tay Kexin singing Hopelessly Devoted To You, performing together for the first time in over 15 years, as well as a set by Rahimah Rahim, her sister Rozie Rahim and granddaughter ALY, who lit up the stage with I’m So Excited.
Shazza entertained the crowd together with a cappella group Studio 33B, Alemay Fernandez showcased her jazzy charm, Taufik Batisah serenaded the audience with nostalgic tunes, while rapper Yung Raja delivered a high-energy performance.
The evening culminated in a mass recitation of the pledge, led by guest-of-honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ms Jane Ittogi, followed by a dazzling all-artistes medley of NDP classics like Where I Belong, Stand Up For Singapore and We Are Singapore under a sky full of fireworks.
Missed the show? Catch the full concert on mewatch, Channel 5 and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on Aug 16 from 7.30pm to 9.00pm.