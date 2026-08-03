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National Day Concert 2026: Benjamin Kheng, Hady Mirza, Olivia Ong and more perform at Gardens by the Bay
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Entertainment

National Day Concert 2026: Benjamin Kheng, Hady Mirza, Olivia Ong and more perform at Gardens by the Bay

The annual National Day Concert took place on Sunday (Aug 2). 

National Day Concert 2026: Benjamin Kheng, Hady Mirza, Olivia Ong and more perform at Gardens by the Bay

Fireworks during the finale of the National Day Concert on Aug 2, 2026. (Photo: Mediacorp)

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Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
03 Aug 2026 11:05AM
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The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2026 – now in its eighth edition – brought music and family fun to The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay on Sunday (Aug 2) with performances by local artistes including Hady Mirza, Olivia Ong, Benjamin Kheng, Rahimah Rahim and Sharon Shobana.

The free event opened at 4.30pm with carnival games, hands-on craft activities and previews of Mediacorp's upcoming children's programmes Lil Wild – In The Big City and Stuffed Warriors.

Rahimah Rahim and Shak perform I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Hosted by Ria 897 DJ Fadli Kamsani, 987 DJ Germaine Tan and actor-host Saravanan Ayyavoo, the concert began at 7.30pm. Child performer Muhammad Khalif opened the show as its narrator, introducing this year's theme, Seeds of Tomorrow.

The National Day Concert hosts Ria 897 DJ Fadli Kamsani, 987 DJ Germaine Tan and actor-host Saravanan Ayyavoo. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The performances kicked off with We Count We Build, a percussion showcase by Urban Drum Crew. Highlights of the evening include Hady Mirza performing his new Malay single, Tempuh, Sherman Zhou with his rendition of the Mandarin classic I Only Care About You, and Sharon Shobana with Stylish Thamizhachi.

Benjamin Kheng also took to the stage to perform Really In Love, followed by a duet with Shayne Ko performing the NDP 2024 theme song, Not Alone. 

Olivia Ong performs Home twice during the concert. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The concert concluded with a reprise of the National Day favourite Home by Olivia Ong and the rest of the performers, before President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, led the audience in reciting the National Pledge and singing the National Anthem. The evening ended with a rousing singalong of National Day songs and a fireworks display over the venue.

Onstage wefie with the performers and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Those who missed the concert can catch the full telecast on Channel 5 and mewatch on Aug 10 at 7.30pm, with a repeat telecast on Aug 15 at 5pm. 

Highlights will also be on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTubeTikTokInstagram and Facebook

Source: CNA/iz

Related Topics

National Day concert Mediacorp celebrity
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