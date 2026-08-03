National Day Concert 2026: Benjamin Kheng, Hady Mirza, Olivia Ong and more perform at Gardens by the Bay
The annual National Day Concert took place on Sunday (Aug 2).
The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2026 – now in its eighth edition – brought music and family fun to The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay on Sunday (Aug 2) with performances by local artistes including Hady Mirza, Olivia Ong, Benjamin Kheng, Rahimah Rahim and Sharon Shobana.
The free event opened at 4.30pm with carnival games, hands-on craft activities and previews of Mediacorp's upcoming children's programmes Lil Wild – In The Big City and Stuffed Warriors.
Hosted by Ria 897 DJ Fadli Kamsani, 987 DJ Germaine Tan and actor-host Saravanan Ayyavoo, the concert began at 7.30pm. Child performer Muhammad Khalif opened the show as its narrator, introducing this year's theme, Seeds of Tomorrow.
The performances kicked off with We Count We Build, a percussion showcase by Urban Drum Crew. Highlights of the evening include Hady Mirza performing his new Malay single, Tempuh, Sherman Zhou with his rendition of the Mandarin classic I Only Care About You, and Sharon Shobana with Stylish Thamizhachi.
Benjamin Kheng also took to the stage to perform Really In Love, followed by a duet with Shayne Ko performing the NDP 2024 theme song, Not Alone.
The concert concluded with a reprise of the National Day favourite Home by Olivia Ong and the rest of the performers, before President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, led the audience in reciting the National Pledge and singing the National Anthem. The evening ended with a rousing singalong of National Day songs and a fireworks display over the venue.
Those who missed the concert can catch the full telecast on Channel 5 and mewatch on Aug 10 at 7.30pm, with a repeat telecast on Aug 15 at 5pm.
Highlights will also be on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.