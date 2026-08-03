National Day Concert 2026: Benjamin Kheng, Hady Mirza, Olivia Ong and more perform at Gardens by the Bay

The Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert 2026 – now in its eighth edition – brought music and family fun to The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay on Sunday (Aug 2) with performances by local artistes including Hady Mirza, Olivia Ong, Benjamin Kheng, Rahimah Rahim and Sharon Shobana.

The free event opened at 4.30pm with carnival games, hands-on craft activities and previews of Mediacorp's upcoming children's programmes Lil Wild – In The Big City and Stuffed Warriors.