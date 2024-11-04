Thai YouTuber on the run for 2 years for fraud arrested in Indonesia after failing to sing country's national anthem

A Thai YouTube personality with over 800,000 followers and a US$59 million fraud charge couldn’t outrun her past – or her singing. On the run in Indonesia for two years, she attempted to pose as a local, but her cover fell apart when she failed to sing Indonesia’s national anthem in front of authorities.

On Oct 18, Indonesian police arrested 31-year-old Natthamon Khongchak, also known as “Nutty”, and extradited her to Thailand with her mother, Thaniya, on Oct 25.

The mother-daughter pair now face a police investigation into a two-year-old scam that defrauded over 6,000 victims of 2 billion baht (US$59 million), according to Wissanu Chimtrakul, deputy director general of Thailand's Department of Special Investigation (DSI), as reported by the Bangkok Post.

Khongchak, who used aliases such as Leeah and Suchata, gained fame with her YouTube channel "Nutty’s Diary" and Instagram account @nutty.suchata, now both deactivated. Known for singing and dancing to K-pop hits, she openly aspired to become a K-pop idol and was briefly affiliated with the South Korean label Dream Cinema in 2015.

A few years into her YouTube career, Khongchak rebranded herself as an investor and forex trader, often boasting her wealth. On a Thai TV show, she once claimed to “own 14 cars and employ 22 nannies".