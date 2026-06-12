NCT's Doyoung shot upcoming video series in Singapore – from Geylang East to Whampoa Wet Market
NCT's Doyoung is seen in various locations around Singapore in the teaser to his upcoming video series on YouTube, including Bedok Reservoir Park, Hideout Coffee Bar, a bus stop and aboard the public bus.
It appears that a K-pop star was walking in our midst in the streets of Singapore – from posing at quiet residential areas to taking the public bus – and no one knew. Until he dropped the teaser to his upcoming project.
On Friday (Jun 12), NCT member Doyoung – who is currently enlisted in the military and is set to be discharged in June 2027 – dropped a surprise teaser to his project, Sound Of Memories.
According to the video’s YouTube description, this project will be a video series “that follows Doyoung as he records and collects the various sounds and moments from his daily life, gradually creating his own soundtracks.”
In the teaser, the singer is seen sharing moments from his personal life, like cooking, getting coffee, buying flowers, eating and more.
Fans online quickly noticed the familiar backdrop to many moments within the video and the photos shared on NCT’s Instagram page, realising the artiste had been in Singapore to shoot the project.
One fan on X compiled the locations spotted thus far.
According to the post, Doyoung walked along Bedok Reservoir Park, posed for some shots at Block 127 of Geylang East Ave 1, got coffee from Hideout Coffee Bar, bought fruits, flowers and visited the aquarium store at Whampoa Wet Market, dined at Hey Kee HK Seafood Restaurant and sat at the bus stop opposite the Marina South Pier station.
Online, some expressed their surprise at the unexpected drop, while some Singaporeans took a moment to express national pride.
“Can I just say I started giggling and kicking my feet while watching this why am I on a date with Doyoung in my home country Majulah Singapura," a fan wrote on X, while another commented "Singapore represented" under the Instagram post.
It appears that the singer had teased the shoot to fans via fan communication platform Bubble, from his visit to Singapore in July 2025 for his solo concert.
On the official Sound Of Memories website, a countdown of “D-8” suggests that the content will be released in eight days from the time of writing, suggesting a Jun 20 release.
Doyoung made his debut in 2016 in K-pop group NCT and today, is known for being the lead vocalist of NCT 127 and member of sub-unit NCT DoJaeJung alongside members Jaehyun and Jungwoo.