NCT's Doyoung shot upcoming video series in Singapore – from Geylang East to Whampoa Wet Market

It appears that a K-pop star was walking in our midst in the streets of Singapore – from posing at quiet residential areas to taking the public bus – and no one knew. Until he dropped the teaser to his upcoming project.

On Friday (Jun 12), NCT member Doyoung – who is currently enlisted in the military and is set to be discharged in June 2027 – dropped a surprise teaser to his project, Sound Of Memories.