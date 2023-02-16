K-pop group NCT Dream performing in Singapore on May 1

Popular K-pop group NCT Dream will be performing in Singapore on May 1. On Wednesday (Feb 15), the seven-member group announced that they have added Singapore and other new tour stops to their ongoing world tour “The Dream Show 2: In A Dream”.

Ticketing details have yet to be released.

NCT Dream – a sub-unit of the 23-member group NCT – kicked off their world tour in South Korea last year in September, and continued on to Japan.

Their newly added dates will see them performing in several US cities, as well as Asian stopovers including Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila and Kuala Lumpur.