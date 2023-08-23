Fan who broke into hotel room of NCT member Jaehyun will face legal action, says SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment has announced that it will be taking legal action against a fan who allegedly broke into the hotel room of NCT member Jaehyun.

On Monday (Aug 21), an X user uploaded four videos, shot in October 2022, showing the interior of a hotel room that was being occupied by members of NCT 127 (a sub-unit of NCT) during their US tour.

The videos featured Jaehyun’s stage outfits and personal belongings, along with the caption: "This was rushed (because of) the circumstances but that hotel key card though."

The user then claimed in a separate post that it was "definitely Jaehyun's room" and that she got the hotel room key "from them", not specifying who "them" referred to.

Fans were quick to call out her behaviour, calling on SM Entertainment (who is NCT's agency) to take action to protect the K-pop group. Older posts on the user's page showed her following NCT members at various places including an airport and a basketball court.

In a statement to South Korean media outlet Donga on Aug 22, SM Entertainment said: "This video is an illegal act that seriously infringes on the artist's privacy. We will ask the investigative agency to conduct a thorough investigation with the cooperation of the site and the law firm."

The American fan has since responded, saying: "Now matter how (you) spin it, everything I've ever been able to do was completely allowed for."