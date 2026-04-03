NCT’s Mark to leave K-pop group, SM Entertainment after 10 years

Mark of NCT will leave both the K-pop group and SM Entertainment, the agency said on Friday (Apr 3).

The move, which takes effect Apr 8, comes after what SM Entertainment described as a mutual decision following lengthy discussions.

With his exit, Mark will no longer be involved in NCT 127, NCT Dream or any projects under the NCT umbrella. No reason was given for his exit.

In a handwritten letter shared on Instagram, he reflected on his decade-long career.