NCT’s Mark to leave K-pop group, SM Entertainment after 10 years
The decision takes effect on Apr 8.
Mark of NCT will leave both the K-pop group and SM Entertainment, the agency said on Friday (Apr 3).
The move, which takes effect Apr 8, comes after what SM Entertainment described as a mutual decision following lengthy discussions.
With his exit, Mark will no longer be involved in NCT 127, NCT Dream or any projects under the NCT umbrella. No reason was given for his exit.
In a handwritten letter shared on Instagram, he reflected on his decade-long career.
“After 10 years, I want to dive into a more concrete version of myself,” he wrote, adding that his fellow NCT members had offered their encouragement and support. “I will always root for and love NCT.”
Mark debuted in 2016 as part of NCT U and has since been active across multiple sub-units, including NCT 127 and NCT Dream. He also released his first solo album, The Firstfruit, last year.
SM Entertainment thanked him for “10 years of meaningful work together” and said it would support his next chapter outside the company.
NCT 127 will now continue as a seven-member group comprising Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo and Haechan, while NCT Dream will move forward with six members: Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
The agency also expressed its commitment to supporting the remaining members and thanked fans for their continued support of NCT.