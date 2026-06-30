Thai K-pop star Ten on his solo career plans, NCT and WayV – and why Doraemon inspires him

“Is that Ten?” I asked a fellow journalist friend last month. The question wasn’t born out of ignorance. Of course, I knew what the singer – and member of multi-million-album-selling K-pop group NCT – looked like.

The reason I asked was because the Thai-born superstar, whose real name is Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, was just inches away from us in a 7-Eleven store in Tokyo, casually dressed in a T-shirt and browsing snacks and magazines.