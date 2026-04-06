NCT’s Ten to leave SM Entertainment but will remain in NCT and WayV

NCT member Ten will leave South Korean label SM Entertainment as his contract concludes on Apr 8. However, he will remain a member of NCT and Chinese sub-unit WayV.

The announcement came via fan communication platform Weverse on Monday (Apr 6), where the label wrote, “Following careful and extensive discussions regarding Ten’s future direction, we have reached a mutual understanding to conclude his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, effective April 8.”

They added: “Moving forward, we will continue to stay in close communication to explore opportunities for Ten to participate in WayV and NCT activities, where possible.”

The Thai-born K-pop singer addressed fans in a letter posted on his Instagram story on Monday in Korean, English and Thai.