Majulah, NDP! 7 times in the past when the annual parade was put to the test

Every year, on Aug 9, we look forward to the National Day Parade (NDP). This year, it’s obviously been a little different – and after the ceremonial parade a while back, we can finally look forward to the postponed NDP on Saturday (Aug 21).

We’ve been blessed to be able to enjoy the performances and firework displays every year, but for a little perspective, it hasn’t always been easy. Every NDP has its own set of challenges but things eventually work out if we go by past experiences.

Here’s a quick look at seven NDPs where things didn’t quite go as planned, from weather disruptions to unexpected fights. But at the end of the day, the show always went on.